Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.21. 4,997,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,048,433. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

