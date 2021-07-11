Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $8.69 Million Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up 1.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,415,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $12,128,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,418,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 512,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 256,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,223,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,689. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

