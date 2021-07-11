Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,910 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up 1.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,415,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,128,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,418,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 512,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 256,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,223,000.

Shares of IXC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 638,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

