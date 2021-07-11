Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 3,334 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 9.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $59,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,687,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,004. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $190.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

