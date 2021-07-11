CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.75. 779,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,046. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.89 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

