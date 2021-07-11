Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 9.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $59,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after buying an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 748,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.05. The stock had a trading volume of 178,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,004. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

