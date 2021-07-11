64,700 Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Bought by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000. PubMatic comprises approximately 1.8% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,574. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.98. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

