Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Zynga comprises about 4.1% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Zynga worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after buying an additional 2,320,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 9.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,187,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,962.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,009,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,648,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,010 shares of company stock worth $34,291,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

ZNGA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,606,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,983,909. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

