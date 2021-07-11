Summit Street Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 68,067 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. FOX accounts for 1.6% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after acquiring an additional 477,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $132,311,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,235,000 after buying an additional 850,494 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. 1,730,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

