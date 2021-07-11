Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

MARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of MARS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 85.60 ($1.12). The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.08. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a market cap of £565.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

