X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XFOR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. 96,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,667. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,207 shares of company stock worth $182,602 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 287,356 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $602,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

