HRT Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1,033.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180,806 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 713.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

