Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,212 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.48. The company has a market cap of $335.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

