Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,668 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 44.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $278.45 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $280.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.79. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.