SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0388

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $8,901.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00379289 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003151 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00013164 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.72 or 0.01627903 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 151,491,904 coins and its circulating supply is 119,554,081 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

