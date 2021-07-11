Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,285,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,483,000. Harrow Health comprises about 1.7% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harrow Health by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HROW stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 178,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,778. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.07 million, a P/E ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

