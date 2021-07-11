Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,742 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $604.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.29 and a 1 year high of $607.66. The firm has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $529.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

