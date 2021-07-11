Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys 359,970 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 42.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,970 shares during the period. Resideo Technologies comprises about 7.1% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $35,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE REZI traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.