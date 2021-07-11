Source Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,613. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $102.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

