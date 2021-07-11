Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 148 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,788,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $5.57 on Friday, hitting $269.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,490. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $173.76 and a one year high of $277.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

