Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 297.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 115,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,689. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

