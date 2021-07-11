Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.500 EPS.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $58.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,913,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,061,798. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

