Two Creeks Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491,266 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for 5.6% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $91,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,029,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.30. 531,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,689. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

