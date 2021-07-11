27,135 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.70. 789,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.76 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

