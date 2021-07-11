Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 211.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.19. The stock had a trading volume of 379,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,130. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.77.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

