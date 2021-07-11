Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,104 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.25% of Dollar General worth $118,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,331,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,469,000 after buying an additional 170,750 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Dollar General by 582.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 104.4% in the first quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 138,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,602,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $220.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.56. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

