Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up 2.0% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

NYSE JCI opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $70.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

