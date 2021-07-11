Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.53 Billion

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post $59.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.18 billion and the lowest is $58.00 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $53.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $193.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.26 billion to $194.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $207.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $204.56 billion to $210.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.20.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $412.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $414.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.22. The company has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

