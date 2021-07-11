Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0109 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $294.47 million and $5.93 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,891.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.72 or 0.06292715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.14 or 0.01466832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00398987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00145586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.07 or 0.00628671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00408958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.59 or 0.00326288 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,813,901,992 coins and its circulating supply is 26,998,512,199 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.