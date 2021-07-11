Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 32,800 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $100,649,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after buying an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after buying an additional 816,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.46. 1,127,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.37. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

