0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 3.8% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $18.59 million and $168,117.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00087158 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZCNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.