NEXT (NEXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $367.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $572,792.70 and approximately $367.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00398987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

