Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1,806.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,399 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

