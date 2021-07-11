ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.64. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in ePlus by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 45,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,024. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.06. ePlus has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

