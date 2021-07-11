HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $811.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.