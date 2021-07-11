Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,229 shares of company stock worth $30,187,809 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.03. The company had a trading volume of 516,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,803. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $378.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

