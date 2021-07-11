Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $21.32 Million Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 296.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,975 shares during the period. Bilibili comprises approximately 1.1% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Bilibili worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,002,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.74. 8,200,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,619. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

