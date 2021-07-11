Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 285.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,291 shares during the period. American Airlines Group accounts for 0.7% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,012,936 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after buying an additional 144,256 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,739 shares of the airline’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 259.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,512 shares of the airline’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,730,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,289,586. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

