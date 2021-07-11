Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $36,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

RY stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.45. 843,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,728. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.80.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

