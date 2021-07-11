Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $12.35 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,846 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 106,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 64,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,655 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 225,622 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $19,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In other Expedia Group news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

