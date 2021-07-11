Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Citigroup by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,346,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,053,000 after purchasing an additional 415,050 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,872,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,477,400. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

