Intellectus Partners LLC Buys Shares of 34,800 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $12,175,048.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKNG. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,061,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,002,688. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.