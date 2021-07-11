HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in VEREIT by 627.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

VER opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

