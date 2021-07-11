Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,826 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $173.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

