Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,940 shares of company stock worth $7,055,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

