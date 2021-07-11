Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.08% of Nasdaq worth $18,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

