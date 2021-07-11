Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,510,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,963 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.30% of The Walt Disney worth $1,016,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,142,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,133,628,000 after acquiring an additional 146,214 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $1,912,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 95,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,576,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 10.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

