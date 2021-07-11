Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $771.73 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,661,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325,112 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $771,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 87.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,650,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 191.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,951,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 981.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after acquiring an additional 455,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.94.

Shares of TEAM opened at $268.64 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $273.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.26. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of -76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.