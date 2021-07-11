Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,136,922 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.36% of Workday worth $823,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities upped their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Shares of WDAY opened at $239.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.31. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.52 and a 52 week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,496 shares of company stock valued at $39,283,368. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

