Analysts Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. SJW Group reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJW opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

